Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce sponsoring Meet the Canditates on June 7

The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce “Meet the Candidates” on June 7th at 6 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Rangeley Lakes Regional School.

There are four candidates- Cyndy Egan, Dennis Muzzy, Donald Nuttall and Ethna Thompson- on the ballot running to fill two open seats on the Rangeley Board of Selectmen. This is an opportunity for Rangeley voters to learn where the candidates stand on the issues, understand their vision for Rangeley, listen to the discussion and ask questions. The Chamber encourages voters to be informed and "vote smart" on June 13. Christopher C. Farmer, Esq. will be the moderator.

For more information contact Karen A. Ogulnick at 864-5571 or by emailing info@rangeleymaine.com.