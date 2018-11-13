Rangeley Lakes Historical Society welcomes new board members Nute and Sullivan

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society is pleased to announce the addition of Heidi Nute, of Oquossoc, and John Sullivan, of Cape Neddick and Upper Dam, to their Board of Directors. Sullivan and Nute were unanimously elected by the current board and join the efforts of fast-growing non-profit to help further the impressive work being done in the greater Western Maine community.

Nute and her husband Paul recently moved to Oquossoc and look forward to four-season Maine living. They fell in love with the Rangeley region thanks to their mutual love of fly fishing and the outdoors.

“I am so thrilled to have found this community here in Maine, with such a bold heritage of fishing and outdoor sports that you see everywhere you look — the Society’s two museums truly capture the beating heart of it”, shared Nute.

The retired flight attendant has impressive non-profit and volunteer experience serving as a hospice volunteer and Chairwoman of the Ladies Tarpon Fly Tournament in the FL Keys.

“It became clear very early on as I got to know her, that Heidi has a big heart and is an impressive communicator. She will be a great fit for our Board offering excellent experience in volunteer leadership, as well as event sponsorship, promotion and operations,” said RLHS Executive Director, Bill Pierce.

The photogenic and well-spoken angler is a bit of a celebrity in the fly-fishing world having been featured in various national articles and television shows battling big fish on her fly rod. The well-traveled and accomplished angler currently holds the “Women’s World Record for a Tarpon Caught on a Fly”. It’s no surprise that she is also is an accomplished teacher and looks forward to helping host events for the Society in 2019, particularly for women.

“I’ve spent the last several years encouraging women to make big strides in the sport of fly fishing and I’m so excited to bring that same passion to the board,” added Nute.

John Sullivan holds a B.A. degree in business administration from Boston College and currently serves as Senior Vice President at Cambridge Trust Co. He has more than 30 years of financial services and banking experience. Sullivan brings an impressive record of non-profit board experience to the Historical Society’s efforts, serving with the Brunswick - Topsham Land Trust, Trout Unlimited, as well as The Friends of Children (working with at risk young people in urban Boston). He has also led fundraising efforts for the Atlantic Salmon Federation and is a founding board member of Nokona USA Baseball, a leading youth baseball training and development program and is an active outdoorsman.

“My family and I love the Rangeley region and it’s a real honor to be asked to join the board and help with the great work being done. The two museums and various programs are excellent and its exciting to be joining their already successful effort to help educate residents and visitors, especially young people, about the region’s impressive history”, said Sullivan.

Sullivan, his wife Krista and their two grown sons love the Rangeley region and its iconic history. They own a historic camp at the legendary Upper Dam, where he serves as Treasurer of the Upper Dam Association and the Sullivan’s have been members at the Historical Society since 2014.

“John is a humble and kind man who has led a banking group with $4.8 billion in assets under management, providing wealth management to institutions in New England and California, so it is a gross understatement to say that he will surely be a huge asset at our Historical Society to continue to help wisely steward our members valued support,” added Pierce.

The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society operates the Outdoor Heritage Museum and the Rangeley History Museum offering exhibits and programs that help celebrate the region’s iconic history through the volunteerism and support of our membership and without Tax-payer support. To learn more please visit: www.rangeleyhistoricalsociety.org