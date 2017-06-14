Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club receives community service award

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that it has awarded the annual Community Service Award to the Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club.

The ceremony took place at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner at the Country Club Inn on Monday evening, June 12. The award, presented by Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Joanne Dunlap, is in recognition of all that the RLSC does to benefit the community. Their hard work and dedication make the Rangeley region a thriving winter destination.