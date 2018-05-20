Rangeley offers public workshop on town revitalization

RANGELEY - On May 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rangeley Lakes Regional School, Wright-Pierce Engineers and the Rangeley Region Economic Opportunity Committee will hold a public workshop to offer residents and business owners the opportunity to develop goals for revitalization of downtown areas of Rangeley and Oquossoc. Feedback will be solicited on general village/town improvements, sidewalks, crosswalks, trails, economic development, housing, and local regulations/ordinances to develop community planning goals.

Wright-Pierce will use this information to draft concept plans for the village areas. Later this summer a second public meeting will be held to review plans, and to incorporate additional public input into a final report to be presented at third public meeting late fall.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have your voice heard and help shape the vision for the future of Rangeley and Oquossoc.