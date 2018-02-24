Rangeley visioning event

RANGELEY - Rangeley Health and Wellness has always recognized the importance of understanding the needs of the community and working together with all the caring, engaged community members we call friends.

In the mid 90s, 2007 and 2014 we have sponsored community visioning events. These events brought a lot of parties to the table and we brainstormed about all the needs that our community had. We provided the feedback to many non-profit organizations and each of them took on a little piece of the project, which we believe has led to all the positive changes we have seen in our area. Expanded medical services, expanded library services, additional day care providers, increased businesses in our community, expanded land for recreational use and senior programs, just to name a few.

We have decided that it is time to revisit that visioning process and see where the community feels it needs to go over the next five years. We are asking you to attend this event and bring your coworkers or friends.

It will be on Wednesday March 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be held in the gym at Rangeley Lakes Regional School. The only thing that you need to do is to think about what Rangeley currently has to offer, what is missing, and what might enhance our community. It might include bringing more business to the area, providing better access to the internet, providing mental health services – the list is endless. No one organization can take on all the needs but working together we can make a huge impact on the way of life here where we call home.

We promise the following:

1) It will be engaging, informative and extremely useful to our community as we all plan for the future

2) We will provide a full recap of the event in the local paper to allow people who could not attend to learn about the important items touched upon that night

3) We will provide a light beverage and snack to keep us all fortified during the discussion

4) We guarantee to keep it to two hours

Please help us make this a success for our community, alone we can do so little- together we can do so much.