Real Estate Broker Recruitment Open House to be held on Feb. 3

FARMINGTON - Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty will be holding a recruitment open house on Monday, Feb. 3 for experienced brokers and local-area residents interested in a career in real estate.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be held at Sandy River Realty’s office at 602 Wilton Road in Farmington.

Their brokers will be available to discuss what you can expect from this fast-paced career. Ask questions, listen to answers and learn from the best! Sandy River Realty is the undisputed sales leader throughout the area. Their nationally known brand name instantly attracts new customers coming into the region. New agents receive comprehensive one-on-one mentoring that provides the best opportunity for success.

Stop by for casual conversation and refreshments!