Recent happenings in Farmington Rotary

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Rotary has been very busy lately helping those here at home and abroad.

Recently completed activities include hosting more than 400 bike riders at a dinner and breakfast as riders visited Farmington as part of Bike Maine; hosting a Basket Beano fundraiser to offer scholarships to Spruce Mtn., Mt. Blue and Mt. Abram students, and other help in Greater Farmington; coordinating a Trunk or Treat this Halloween with Rotaract, college-aged Rotarians; and up next Rotary will be sponsoring the Festival of Trees at the Community Center in Farmington on Chester Greenwood Day, Dec. 2.

In an effort to attract a diverse membership, including young professionals with families, Farmington Rotary is now offering childcare at its meetings. Meetings are every Thursday at 7 a.m. at the Olsen Student Center at the University of Maine at Farmington. Those who use the onsite childcare pay a small fee and their children are taken care of with great care by a UMF student studying early childhood.