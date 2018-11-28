Franklin Countys First News

Recipe to Market workshop to be held Dec. 11

Posted by • November 28, 2018 •

FARMINGTON - University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Franklin County will offer a half-day workshop for entrepreneurs considering, or already in, the food business on Dec. 11. 

‘Recipe to Market: Is it for Me?’ will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the  UMaine Extension office, located at 138 Pleasant Street. Topics include the opportunities and challenges of being a food entrepreneur, the  specialty food industry, business basics, an overview of the product development  process, licensing and regulations, and food safety. 

The workshop is $25; registration is required. Register at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/from-recipe-to-market-farmington/   For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Tiffany Wing, Tiffany.wing@maine.edu​, 207.778.4650; 800.287.1478 (Maine only). Classes are limited  to 15 participants. In the event of weather, this class will be held Wednesday, Dec. 12.

As a trusted resource for over 100  years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine's land and sea  grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in  every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based  economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food  System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food  security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the  most successful out-of-school youth education program in Maine through 4-H.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives