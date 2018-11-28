Recipe to Market workshop to be held Dec. 11

FARMINGTON - University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Franklin County will offer a half-day workshop for entrepreneurs considering, or already in, the food business on Dec. 11.

‘Recipe to Market: Is it for Me?’ will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the UMaine Extension office, located at 138 Pleasant Street. Topics include the opportunities and challenges of being a food entrepreneur, the specialty food industry, business basics, an overview of the product development process, licensing and regulations, and food safety.

The workshop is $25; registration is required. Register at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/from-recipe-to-market-farmington/ For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Tiffany Wing, Tiffany.wing@maine.edu​, 207.778.4650; 800.287.1478 (Maine only). Classes are limited to 15 participants. In the event of weather, this class will be held Wednesday, Dec. 12.

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine's land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth education program in Maine through 4-H.