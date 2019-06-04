Register for RFA week-long arts camp today

RANGELEY - There is still time to register your child for week-long arts camps offered by The Rangeley Friends of the Arts this summer.

July 15 to July 19 is Drama Camp for ages 7-12; July 29 to Aug. 2 is TEEN Drama Week for ages 13-18; and Aug. 5 to Aug. 9 is RFA Music Camp for ages 8-18 for all instruments and voice. Shown here are students performing in the finale band from the 2018 Music Camp. Scholarships are available for all camps. For registration forms and complete info, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on >Youth Programs>Camps at the top of the page, or call the RFA at 207-864-5000.