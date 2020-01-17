Registration open for Franklin County Animal Shelter benefit sale

FARMINGTON - Registration is now open for the annual Maine's MEGA Yard Sale scheduled for June 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is held at the Farmington Fairgrounds and includes handmade crafts, antiques and yard sale items. All registration fees benefit the Franklin County Animal Shelter and early bird fees are available now until March 31. Booths are assigned on a first-registered basis. Spaces can be reserved for $30 outside (12’x12’), and $45 inside (10’x12’); April 1 thru June 27 spaces are $40 outside and $55 inside.

Register online and get all the details here: https://fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2020. Call FCAS for any questions at 207-778-2638, or email jennifer@fcanimalshelter.org.