Renovation CrossFit opens in Livermore Falls

LIVERMORE FALLS – Dominic and Betsy Mancine, owners of Training Floor Fitness, are pleased to announce the opening of their new CrossFit location in Livermore Falls. Renovation CrossFit began at the same location as TFF in August of this year.

Betsy Mancine and Helaina Lake are both CrossFit Level 1 trainers having completed the training in April of 2018 in Boston, MA. CrossFit is “constantly varied, functional movement performed at relatively high intensity.”(https://www.crossfit.com/what-is-crossfit) That means, the workouts are always changing, filled with moves that improve and help your everyday life and movements, at an intensity that is challenging for YOU. CrossFit prides itself on scaling options that make CrossFit accessible to everyone – not just the elite. The needs of Olympic athletes and our grandparents differ by degree, not kind. CrossFit is for everyone.

The CrossFit programming has been added to the current offerings at TFF and Renovation CrossFit. The schedule still includes Les Mills Sprint, functional fitness classes, Chair-A-Cise classes for seniors, and ZUMBA Fitness classes.

Betsy Mancine has a degree in Community Health Education from the University of Maine at Farmington. She is a CrossFit Level 1 trained, a Precision Nutrition Level 1 Coach, and a certified personal trainer. Mancine brings over 20 years of fitness experience to TFF/Renovation CrossFit. Helaina Lake is a NASM certified personal trainer and is also CrossFit Level 1 trained. Lake also competes in various Strongman, Olympic lifting, and OCT competitions.

The word CrossFit can sometimes be intimidating. However, fitness and training comes in all packages, all shapes, all sizes & changes during different seasons of your life. The goal at Training Floor Fitness and Renovation CrossFit is to coach you to reach YOUR best in every session. Options are available for any and all fitness levels and abilities. The Renovation CrossFit team would love to have you try a class. The first class is always free.

During the week of Oct. 22-26, 2018, Renovation CrossFit is hosting a free week ending with a Grand Opening on Friday evening at 6 p.m. Come try any and all of the classes during that

week absolutely free. Schedules can be found on the Renovation CrossFit event page on

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/364958844047328/permalink/364959894047223/