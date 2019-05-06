Renovation CrossFit welcomes new CrossFit trainer

LIVERMORE FALLS - Renovation CrossFit is pleased to announce that Mackenzie Stevenson has joined the team as a CrossFit Level 1 Trainer.

Stevenson has been a CrossFit enthusiast since 2014 mainly working out in her own basement. In January 2018, Stevenson began taking classes at Renovation CrossFit. In April 2019, she attended her CrossFit Level 1 training in Portland and is now a CrossFit Level 1 Trainer on the Renovation CrossFit team.

In addition to being a CrossFit Level 1 trainer, Stevenson also works part-time as a vet tech at Turner Veterinary Service in Turner, Maine. She lives in Wayne, Maine with her husband and two children, who also attend CrossFit classes at Renovation CrossFit. She began coaching classes on May 1, 2019, and will be teaching both Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:45 a.m.

CrossFit is “constantly varied, functional movement performed at relatively high intensity."(https://www.crossfit.com/what-is-crossfit) That means, the workouts are always changing, filled with moves that improve and help your everyday life and movements, at an intensity that is challenging for YOU. CrossFit prides itself on scaling options that make CrossFit accessible to everyone – not just the elite. The needs of Olympic athletes and our grandparents differ by degree, not kind. CrossFit is for everyone.

The word CrossFit can sometimes be intimidating. However, fitness and training comes in all packages, all shapes, all sizes & changes during different seasons of your life. The goal at Training Floor Fitness and Renovation CrossFit is to coach you to reach YOUR best in every session. Options are available for any and all fitness levels and abilities. The Renovation CrossFit team would love to have you try a class. The first class is always free.

Renovation CrossFit offers CrossFit classes at various times of the day, Monday thru Saturday. They also offer ZUMBA two nights at week on Mondays and Wednesdays as well as their popular Chair-A-Cise classes for the older population three mornings a week.

Join Renovation CrossFit on Memorial Day for a free workout of the day (WOD) named “MURPH.” “Murph” is a traditional “hero” CrossFit workout run at CrossFit gyms around the country on Memorial weekend. Murph is held in memory of Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, 29, of Patchogue, NY, who was killed in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. The workout consists of a one mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and a 1 mile run to finish all while wearing a 20 pound weighted vest. Options for the workout including not wearing the vest, doing a half-Murph where all reps and lengths are cut in half, or splitting the workout with a partner. More information may be found on the Facebook page event: https://www.facebook.com/events/380414176022109/