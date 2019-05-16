Rep. Landry appointed to Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee

AUGUSTA - Rep. Scott Landry, D-Farmington, was appointed Tuesday to a seat on the Committee on Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee by Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, D-Freeport.

“I view this appointment as an opportunity to use my decades of experience in the insurance sector to better represent the citizens of my district,” said Landry. “Insurance, especially obtaining good quality affordable health insurance, is one of the most important issues facing Mainers.”

The committee oversees policy regarding health care coverage, banking, credit unions, the Bureau of Consumer Protection, mortgage lending, foreclosure prevention and mutual funds.

Landry represents the communities of Farmington and New Sharon in House District 113. He is serving his first term in the Maine House of Representatives.

For a full list of committee assignments, visit http://legislature.maine.gov/house/house/Committees.