Rep. Russell Black appointed House GOP lead on Agriculture Committee

AUGUSTA - Rep. Russell Black (R-Wilton) has once again been chosen as the ranking House Republican on the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee in the 128th Legislature. Rep. Black served in the same capacity over the past two years during the 127th Legislature.

The Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee provides oversight of the Department of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources; agricultural fairs, products and marketing; animal control and welfare; food safety, inspection and labeling; dairy industry; pesticides regulation; nutrient management; farmland preservation; Department of Conservation; state parks, historic sites, public lands, submerged lands and coastal islands registry; Maine Land Use Regulation Commission (LURC); geological surveying and mapping; forest management, marketing, utilization, health and fire control; the Land for Maine's Future Program; and Baxter State Park.

Rep. Black and his wife Susan live in Wilton where they own and operate the Black Acres Farm.

“As a farmer, I understand Maine’s rich agricultural tradition and how vital it is to the overall economy of our great state,” said Rep. Black. “It’s an honor to once again serve as the lead on this very important committee and I look forward to serving the people of Wilton, Chesterville, Industry, New Vineyard, Strong and Temple in the Maine Legislature.”

Rep. Black is serving his fourth term in the Maine House of Representatives serving the people of House District 114 which includes the towns of Chesterville, Industry, New Vineyard, Strong, Temple and Wilton.