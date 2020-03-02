Report on Franklin County Democrats February meeting

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Democrats met for their monthly meeting on Sunday, Feb. 2. The meeting followed immediately after a training for conveners of the Democratic caucus, which will be on Sunday, March 8. This year, Maine will be using a primary to determine how many delegates each candidate earns from Maine. That vote takes place on March 3. At the caucus meetings, held five days later on March 8, each town will elect delegates for the State convention. Then, at the State convention on the weekend of May 29-30, 24 delegates for the national convention will be elected proportional to the results of the March 3 primary. For more information on the caucus, visit www.mainedems.org/caucusFAQ All Democrats encouraged to attend. Pre-register for your caucus now at my.mainedems.org/caucus/checkin

The meeting included a discussion about the caucus, and closed with a presentation from UMF history professor Anne Marie Wolf, who is an administrator for Suit Up Maine, an all-volunteer group that works to educate Mainers and help them engage in the political process. One of the principal platforms is their website www.suitupmaine.org. In her presentation, Wolf highlighted two pages from the website. One was the Maine Legislature Roundup, which provides up-to-date information on bills that are being worked on in Augusta, as well as suggestions on how to make your voice heard on them. The other page she highlighted, and which she worked extensively on, is an in depth review of Susan Collins' record, which Wolf contends undermines Collins' claim to be considered a moderate: www.suitupmaine.org/case-against-collins/