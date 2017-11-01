Residents invited to attend Franklin Community Health Network’s annual meeting

FARMINGTON - Franklin Community Health Network invites interested members of the community to attend its annual meeting on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The meeting includes a social hour starting at 5:30 p.m. with refreshments. The program will start promptly at 6 p.m. and last no longer than one hour. Attendees will receive an annual report, along with updates from leadership regarding new medical staff, new services and programs, achievements and challenges, and more.

One of the highlights of the program is the presentation of the annual Community Health Leadership Award to a deserving member of the community. Through the award, FCHN recognizes the unsung heroes who work to improve the health of our greater community and its members.

FCHN is a not-for-profit network of rural health care providers that includes Franklin Memorial Hospital, Evergreen Behavioral Services, Franklin Health medical practices, NorthStar, and the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County. FCHN is a member of MaineHealth.

Those planning to attend the annual meeting should RSVP to Jolene Libby, assistant to the president, at 779-2265.