Rhonda Pierce earns Oncology credential

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that Rhonda Pierce, RN, BSN, OCN, CNOR, has earned the Oncology Certified Nurse credential from the Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation. The purpose of the credential is to promote excellence in patient care and professional practice by validating specialized knowledge in oncology nursing.

To receive the credential, Pierce passed a comprehensive three-hour certification test in specified subject areas such as oncologic emergencies, treatment modalities, and symptom management, among others. Certification is valid for four years.

Pierce, a resident of New Vineyard, started at FMH in 1997 on the medical/surgical 3rd floor unit. After four years she went to oncology nursing, then surgical services, before transitioning back to her present role in oncology and hematology services, where she has more than 13 years of patient care experience.

As an oncology nurse at Franklin Memorial, Pierce provides chemotherapy, biotherapy, intravenous fluids administration, blood product transfusion, and hematologic medication administration for patients with cancer and blood diseases including various cancers of the blood and bone marrow.