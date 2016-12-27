Franklin Countys First News

Riley appointed to Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee

Posted by • December 27, 2016 •

AUGUSTA – State Rep. Christina Riley, D-Jay, has been appointed to the Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee.

The committee oversees policy relating to energy resources, efficiency and conservation, natural gas, telecommunications, emergency services and water and sewer utilities.

Rep. Riley is serving her first term in the Maine House and represents Jay, part of Livermore and Livermore Falls.

A complete list of legislative committees and their newly appointed members can be found here.

Print Friendly

1 Responses »

  1. congrats!
    December 27, 2016 • 7:24 pm

    Tina Riley will do an amazing job on ANY committee she serves!

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives