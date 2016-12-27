Riley appointed to Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee

AUGUSTA – State Rep. Christina Riley, D-Jay, has been appointed to the Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee.

The committee oversees policy relating to energy resources, efficiency and conservation, natural gas, telecommunications, emergency services and water and sewer utilities.

Rep. Riley is serving her first term in the Maine House and represents Jay, part of Livermore and Livermore Falls.

A complete list of legislative committees and their newly appointed members can be found here.