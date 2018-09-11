RLHT announces its 2018 Volunteer of the Year

RANGELEY - Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is pleased to announce Volunteer of the Year award has been awarded to Jilly Kelly of Oquossoc in grateful recognition of her valuable contribution to RLHT and our community.

Kelly has manned the RLHT downtown “pop-up” office throughout the summer months of July and August. During that time, her long hours and dedication have made all the difference in connecting with the community with RLHT.

“Single-handedly Jill connected more visitors to RLHT’s mission, lands, trails and purpose than we could have anticipated at our downtown location. Her passion for people really shined through in her ability to connect visitors to the things they love in Rangeley,” said Amanda Laliberte, Program Manager. “She is an ambassador not only to RLHT but to the Rangeley Region.”

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust maintains traditional public access and uses of its land for recreation, education, and scientific study. They also offer a summer youth program, maintain a water quality program, and offer remote and traditional camping through their social enterprise, Cupsuptic Lake Park & Campground.

To learn more about Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust or how to get involved, visit www.rlht.org.