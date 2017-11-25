RLHT focuses Giving Tuesday on youth

RANGELEY - The holiday season has arrived and non-profits like Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust are asking you to think and act locally. On Tuesday, Nov. 28 the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday will have given way to Giving Tuesday, a day of donating, raising funds, or volunteering for causes you care about.

Since 1991 RLHT has focused on conservation and community and maintains traditional public access and uses of its land for recreation, education, and scientific study.

“With each acre of forest or foot of shoreline conserved we know that it’s not only about the health of the lakes or the habitat we are protecting. It’s about saving wild spaces for each of us to disconnect from modern life and to immerse our hearts in nature,” said Amanda Laliberte, Program Manager at RLHT.

“We are each searching for meaning; for connections with each other or with a non-profit or charity that has touched our life. When we feel that connection, we give to and support organizations that preserve it. At RLHT’s EcoVenture Kids Camp we connect children with nature, with our community and with each other, creating friendships and interests that last a lifetime” continues Laliberte.

Connecting Youth to Nature

EcoVenture Kids Camp primarily serves an underserved youth population in the western foothills.

“We are doing great things at EcoVenture and hopefully with the generosity of Giving Tuesday, we will be able to do even more,” Laliberte stated. “We want to add depth and inspiration to our activities and have a need for hands-on activities, replicas, interpretive tools, and field equipment.”

The monies raised will go to help buy items to enrich the curriculum and get children interested in science and nature.

This Giving Tuesday RLHT is asking your support to continue to awaken the hearts of our youth to the wonders of the natural world and to engage their minds in investigations. To make a donation visit rlht.org or mail to PO Box 249, Oqoussoc ME, 04964.

About Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

RLHT is a 501(c)3 non-profit and donations are tax deductible. Tax ID Number is 01-0472641. To learn more about RLHT or how to get involved, visit www.rlht.org.

About #GivingTuesday

#GivingTuesday is a global giving movement that has been built by individuals, families, organizations, businesses and communities in all 50 states and in countries around the world. It inspires people to take collective action to improve their communities, give back in better, smarter ways to the charities and causes they believe in, and help create a better world. #GivingTuesday demonstrates how every act of generosity counts, and that they mean even more when we give together. To learn more about #GivingTuesday participants and activities or to join the celebration of giving, please visit: www.givingtuesday.org