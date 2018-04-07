“Road less traveled” educational scholarships available

ELLSWORTH – Maine residents over the age of 18 who are on a “road less traveled” and are seeking educational experiences that will change their life and the lives of people around them are invited to apply for a James and Marilyn Rockefeller Transition Scholarship.

The next application deadline for the Rockefeller Transition Scholarship is June 1. Complete guidelines and application forms are available at www.mainecf.org. Eligible applicants must have completed a College Transitions program through a state adult education program within the last year and be pursuing post-secondary education. The deadline for renewal applications also is June 1.

The selection committee is looking for applicants who have exhibited uncommon tenacity, focus, hope, and humor in the face of adversity, and/or individuals who are pursuing a meaningful life change that requires additional education, traditional or nontraditional. Applicants should be determined to succeed, be serious about learning, and have an academic and financial plan to achieve their goal.

The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide and expand Maine students’ access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 550 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional offices in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.