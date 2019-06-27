Rolling Fatties offering line up of events for POPS weekend

KINGFIELD - There are a lot of choices when it comes to what you are going to do and where you're going to spend your hard earned time and money. You should come to Kingfield this weekend, June 27-30. It is Kingfield POPS weekend and Rolling Fatties in down town Kingfield has a full line up of events for you!

On Thursday, Rolling Fatties is open 3-8 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. Orchard Girls Cidery will be in the house and on tap. The super locally sourced (as in right here in Kingfield!) Orchard Girls Cidery uses Maine apples and ferment the fresh juice into flavorful dry ciders. Amoreena, fermented with Maine honey at 7 percent ABV and Idunn, fermented with fresh lemon and ginger at 7.1 percent ABV will be available at $6.50/pint. One hundred percent of cider sales will be donated to build trails in Kingfield!

Friday hours are 12-8 p.m. with the first Friday Farmers' Market of the summer from 5-8 p.m. The market will include cheese from Crooked Face Creamery, beef and pork from Cold Spring Ranch, honey, eggs and soaps from Runamuk Acres Conservation Farm, CBD products from Caniba Naturals, bread, bagels, veg and more. This is a rain or shine event and it will continue every Friday throughout the summer.

Along with the market, Invite The Wild will be playing from 5-8 p.m. Invite the Wild combines elements of multiple genres including Rock, Blues, Soul, R&B and Country to make a sound that is sure to leave everyone happy. Live music continues at Rolling Fatties every Friday from 5-8 p.m. throughout the summer.

Saturday, Kingfield POPS day, the restaurant will be open 12-8 p.m. The food truck will not be at the POPS this year, so come on in before or order Fatties to take with you to the field to enjoy while you hear the Bangor Symphony Orchestra featuring The Kruger Brothers, Golden Oak, Identity Crisis and Toscano Music Company!

Sunday hours are 12-6 p.m. so head out for a ride at Freeman Ridge Bike Park, the Carrabassett Valley Trails, or take a hike and then head back here to relax with a Fatty and a Maine craft beverage in the sun. Please take a look at all these local businesses on line for hours or information or come on in to Rolling Fatties at 268 Main Street in Kingfield and we'll help you find whatever you need. Happy Adventuring!