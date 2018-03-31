Franklin Countys First News

Rotary donates $1,000 to Farmington Ski Club

Posted by • March 31, 2018 •

Robyn Raymond and Barbara Larson of Rotary present Seth Noonkester with a donation to the Farmington Rotary Club.

FARMINGTON - The Roatary Club donated $1,000 to the Farmington Ski Club to support the work that the FSC does for the community.

"The Farmington Rotary Club has been very supportive of Titcomb Mountain for several years. The FSC is very fortunate to have people and organizations like the Rotary Club that support the activities and mission that Titcomb strives to provide to this area. Titcomb Mountain wouldn't survive without this community," Director Seth Noonkester said.

