Rotary donates $1,000 to Farmington Ski Club

FARMINGTON - The Roatary Club donated $1,000 to the Farmington Ski Club to support the work that the FSC does for the community.

"The Farmington Rotary Club has been very supportive of Titcomb Mountain for several years. The FSC is very fortunate to have people and organizations like the Rotary Club that support the activities and mission that Titcomb strives to provide to this area. Titcomb Mountain wouldn't survive without this community," Director Seth Noonkester said.