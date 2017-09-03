Rotary makes donation to Literacy Volunteers

FARMINGTON - President of the Farmington Rotary Club, Glenn Kapiloff, presents a check from Rotary collections in the month of July to Barbara Averill, the Executive Director of Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Sumerset Counties.

These donations provide materials to help support tutoring relationships all over Franklin County. With 1 in 5 and adults in Franklin County reading at a third grade level or lower, the work they do is vital. If you are interested in being a Literacy Volunteer contact Barbara at: b.averill.lvfsme@gmail.com.

The Farmington Rotary Club donates to local and international organizations. They meet every Thursday morning at 7:00 am in the North Dinning Hall at UMF. If you are interested in attending a meeting or would like more information, contact Glenn at gkapiloff@mtbluersd.org