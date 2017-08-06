Rumford senior presented with DAR Good Citizen Award

RUMFORD - Liza White, a senior at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford was recently presented the Daughters of the American Revolution 2017 Good Citizen Award. Deborah Judkins, a member of The Colonial Daughters Chapter of the DAR in Farmington presented the award. She received a Good Citizen pin, a monetary scholarship and a certificate authorized and signed by the National Society’s President General Anne Turner Dillon and Maine State Society’s Regent Elizabeth Blake Hotchkiss. Liza is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger White of Rumford.

Liza’s efforts and accomplishments in academics have been outstanding. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Peer Helpers and is a class officer, she has earned many awards during her school years and has taken all honors and advanced placement classes. Liza participated in field hockey, basketball and softball during her high school career. She plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono in the fall, majoring in biomedical engineering.

The Colonial Daughters Chapter sponsors six area schools to recognize excellence in high school seniors. Each school’s faculty nominates several candidates for this honor each year. The person chosen to receive the honor must have demonstrated each of the qualities as defined by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution to an outstanding degree.

These qualities are dependability (truthfulness, loyalty and punctuality): service (cooperation, courtesy, and consideration of others): leadership (personality, self-control, and ability to assume responsibility), patriotism (unselfish interest in family, school, community and union). Liza demonstrated these qualities during her years at Mountain Valley High School.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support better education for our nation’s children. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 165,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR visit www.DAR.org.