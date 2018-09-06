Sanders & Hanstein adds new attorney

FARMINGTON - The law firm of Sanders & Hanstein is pleased to announce that attorney Ashley Perry will be joining its firm. Between them, the firm's partners David Sanders, Woody Hanstein and Tom Carey have practiced law for more than 90 years and are excited to be joined by such a bright, young lawyer.

Perry comes to Farmington with her husband, Jake, and their two dogs after living in the greater Portland area for the past four years. She attended the University of Maine School of Law from 2014 - 2017, where she graduated magna cum laude with three separate awards and distinctions for pro bono service, performance in trial advocacy courses, and the best legal scholarship written by any member of her class. Perry spent the previous year as a Judicial Law Clerk for the Maine District Court in Augusta and is thrilled to begin practicing in western Maine.

The law firm will continue to concentrate in criminal defense, divorce and other family related matters, probate and personal injury law, and it is confident that Perry will allow it to even better serve people throughout Franklin County and beyond for years to come.

Sanders & Hanstein is located at 107 Main Street, just north of the District Court. Appointments to see Ashley Perry or any of the firms other lawyers can be made by calling 778-3432.