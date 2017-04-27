Franklin Countys First News

Sandy River Realty agents receive national recognition

Posted by • April 27, 2017 •

The 2016 award winners, in the back left to right, is Dan Nash, Juanita Bean Smith and Gary Paling. In the front, left to right is Pamela Smith and Wendy Wright.

FARMINGTON - Sandy River Realty is proud to announce the recipients of Coldwell Banker National’s 2016 awards for top producing agents.

Pamela Smith and Wendy Wright were awarded the International Sterling Society Award, while Juanita Bean Smith and Dan Nash were awarded the International Diamond Society Award. Gary Paling was awarded the International Presidents Elite Award. Sandy River Realty was designated as a Coldwell Banker Premier Office.

The brokers mentioned were presented the awards at Coldwell Banker's Northeast Region Awards Ceremony on April 5 at Foxwoods Casino in Preston, Conn.

Sandy River Realty continues to be a real estate leader and was once again Franklin County's top choice for real estate needs. The office looks forward to another great year ahead.

Print Friendly

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives