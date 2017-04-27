Sandy River Realty agents receive national recognition

FARMINGTON - Sandy River Realty is proud to announce the recipients of Coldwell Banker National’s 2016 awards for top producing agents.

Pamela Smith and Wendy Wright were awarded the International Sterling Society Award, while Juanita Bean Smith and Dan Nash were awarded the International Diamond Society Award. Gary Paling was awarded the International Presidents Elite Award. Sandy River Realty was designated as a Coldwell Banker Premier Office.

The brokers mentioned were presented the awards at Coldwell Banker's Northeast Region Awards Ceremony on April 5 at Foxwoods Casino in Preston, Conn.

Sandy River Realty continues to be a real estate leader and was once again Franklin County's top choice for real estate needs. The office looks forward to another great year ahead.