Sandy River Realty holding recruitment open house on May 10

FARMINGTON - Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty will be holding a recruitment open house on Wednesday, May 10 for local-area residents interested in a career in real estate.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 10 at Sandy River Realty's office at 602 Wilton Road. Brokers will be available to speak with interested attendees in a casual setting with refreshments. It is a chance to ask questions, listen to answers and learn from the best.

"I talk to a lot of people who are interested in real estate and think it might be a great career for them," Gary Paling, designated broker said. "This open house gives people the opportunity to talk to our brokers and learn more about being a realtor. We’re hoping for a good turnout, but we’d be happy to find just a few talented people to help us with the customers that are calling our office."

Locally, Sandy River Realty’s sales are off to a strong start this year. In 2017, the office has more than $5 million in sales volume. Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty has closed 64 transactions year-to-date, which is a 39 percent market share in the Farmington/Wilton area and is more than double the closings of the nearest competitor.

A new agent at Sandy River Realty would have the opportunity to be trained and mentored by several of the most experienced and trusted brokers in the region. It's the only local real estate company affiliated with a national brand – Coldwell Banker. For a new agent, the name recognition offers a tremendous advantage and an opportunity to build a client base. Coldwell Banker's nationally known brand name instantly attracts new customers coming into the region.

Sandy River Realty is a Premier Corporate Sponsor of United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and is donating part of the commissions earned on all homes sold during the months of May and June.

The open house will run from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.