Sandy River Realty welcomes new real estate agent

FARMINGTON - Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty is pleased to welcome Gary Snow as its latest real estate agent. Gary successfully completed the education, testing and licensing procedures as required by the Maine Real Estate Commission and he has already started assisting clients with their real estate needs.

Gary grew up in Rangeley and now lives in Farmington with his wife Kathy. During a previous career, Gary drove a tractor trailer for ten years hauling paper from the Rumford and Hinkley mills to Massachusetts. After that, Gary dedicated ten years of service to the Maine Department of Transportation as a truck and plow driver.

A true craftsman, Gary enjoys making items on his lathe and selling them at craft shows. He is also an avid fan of antique trucks, cars and other equipment.

Gary will be working on behalf of both buyers and sellers of real estate. He hopes to simplify the real estate process for his clients and help people make informed decisions. Please feel free to contact Gary if you are looking for a diligent and enthusiastic real estate professional. He can be reached at (207) 778-6333 or by email to gsnow@sandyriverrealty.com.