Sandy River Realty welcomes new real estate agents

FARMINGTON - Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty is pleased to welcome two new agents - Roxanne Brann and Steve Espeaignnette. Both Espeaignnette and Brann successfully completed the education, testing and licensing procedures required by the Maine Real Estate Commission. They have both hit the ground running and are already working with real estate clients.

Brann was excited to have the opportunity to move to Wilton several years ago. Her family loves what this area provides for all four seasons, taking advantage of the outdoor life every chance they get. She has bought and sold her own properties and knows what an exciting and nervous time it can be.

"Let me make things easy for you," Brann said. "Whatever the next step is in your journey, I can help. I'm just a phone call away."

Espeaignnette grew up in Phillips and attended Mt. Abram. He lived in other states for several years but returned to Maine in 2009 with hiswife and sons. He also works for Barclay’s Bank and has 30-plus years of customer service experience. He has always been interested in real estate and finally has completed his goal of obtaining a real estate license.

"I am so excited to help you with your real estate needs whether you are buying or selling a property," Espeaignnette said.

Feel free to contact Roxanne or Steve at Sandy River Realty (207) 778-6333, or by email: roxanne@sandyriverrealty.com or steve@sandyriverrealty.com.