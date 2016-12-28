Saviello to continue as Legislature’s Environment and Natural Resources Committee chair

AUGUSTA – Senate President Michael Thibodeau (R-Waldo) has announced that Senator Thomas Saviello (R-Franklin) will continue to serve as chair of the Maine Legislature’s Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

This is the fourth term in a row that Senator Saviello will serve on the committee, with three of the last four terms as Senate chair. Saviello also served on the same committee during his time in the House for two terms from 2003-2006.

“It’s an honor to have been chosen once again to serve as Senate chair for the ENR Committee. I am proud of the work that we’ve been able to achieve during my tenure on the committee including reforms that ensure predictability to businesses and landowners while providing reasonable environmental protections. We have worked hard on the committee to streamline and simplify regulations on waterfowl and wading bird habitat, vernal pools and on shoreline zoning while increasing efficiencies within the Board of Environmental Protection to best serve taxpayers, landowners and the environment,” Saviello said.

In addition to his post as chair of Environment and Natural Resources, Saviello will also be a member of the Government Oversight Committee and the Joint Standing Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

“Fourteen years ago I supported the legislation that established the Government Oversight Committee, so it is an especially great honor to finally serve on it,” Saviello said. “The committee has proven to be highly successful in providing oversight to the Legislature in a nonpartisan and fair fashion. I truly look forward to serving on this committee for my last two years in the Senate.”

Sen. Saviello represents Maine Senate District 17 which includes four communities in Kennebec County and all of Franklin County.