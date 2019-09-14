Self-employment class series offered through New Ventures Maine

FARMINGTON - AARP Foundation’s Work for Yourself@50+ program offers a series of steps to help explore and prepare for launching a business idea. New Ventures Maine is offering Work for Yourself@50+ workshops in September and October. There is no fee for these workshops.

AARP Foundation’s Work for Yourself@50+ will help adults age 50+ gain the knowledge, support, and resources they need to make informed decisions and take the right first steps toward successful self-employment. The free, two hour workshop will walk participants through the Work for Yourself@50+ materials and connect them with local resources to help them reach their goals.

The workshop will be offered in Lewiston on Sept. 24 and in Farmington on Oct. 1. It will also be offered as an online webinar on Oct. 18. Here are the dates and times:

Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, Lewiston

Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at New Ventures Maine office, 108 Perham St. Farmington

Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m., an online webinar conducted by New Ventures Maine

Use the following link for online registration at AARP Foundation:bit.ly/AARPWFY50Maine

Registration and other information can be found online at newventuresmaine.org and click on Choose a Class for the current offerings of Work for Yourself@50+. For questions or additional information please contact Karleen Andrews at New Ventures Maine at (207) 557-1885, or email karleen.andrews@maine.edu

To learn more about Work for Yourself@50+, please visit aarpfoundation.org/workforyourself. Work for Yourself@50+ is made possible through a grant from The Hartford.

To learn more about all the tuition free career, business and money management programs and services of New Ventures Maine please visit newventuresmaine.org.