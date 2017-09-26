SeniorsPlus announces new board members

LEWISTON - SeniorsPlus, the designated Western Maine Agency on Aging, has appointed three new members of its Board of Directors: Don R. Berry, James R. Handy, and John S. Jenness, Jr. The announcement was made at the organization’s annual meeting in Lewiston on Monday, Sept. 25.

Berry, a resident of Sumner, is Chair of the Oxford County Democrats and President of the Western Maine Labor Council. Handy resides in Lewiston, is employed by L.L.Bean, and is a member of the Maine House of Representatives. A resident of South Paris, Jenness is an attorney, photographer, and owner of Sunset Hollow Gallery in Paris, Maine.

Established in 1972, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus, which is headquartered in Lewiston, is to assist older adults and adults with disabilities in Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve.