SeniorsPlus announces new slate of officers and new board member

LEWISTON - SeniorsPlus, the designated Western Maine Agency on Aging, announced its new slate of Officers of the Board of Directors at the organization’s annual meeting in Lewiston on Sept. 24. The new Officers are Pat McCluskey of Peru, Chair; Pat Vampatella of New Gloucester, Vice Chair; Larry Morin of Lewiston, Treasurer; and Dennis Gray of Norway, Secretary.

In addition Mell Hamlyn of Auburn joined the board. She is the Director of Finance and Human Resources at Connectivity Point in Auburn. Her previous volunteer involvements have included the Great Falls Balloon Festival, Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, and St. Dominic Academy.

Established in 1972, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus, which is headquartered in Lewiston, is to assist older adults and adults with disabilities in Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve.