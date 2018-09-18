SeniorsPlus announces promotion of new Community Services Supervisor

LEWISTON - SeniorsPlus announces the promotion of Laure Johnson to Community Services Supervisor. SeniorsPlus is the western Maine designated Agency on Aging and is headquartered in Lewiston.

Laure was the Community Services Outreach Specialist in Franklin County for SeniorsPlus. She joined the agency in 2012 and is a licensed social worker. In her new position, she will provide program coordination, supervision and assistance to staff of the various programs in Community Services to assure the quality and timeliness of program services. She will ensure compliance with regulations, policies and procedures, data collection, and federal, state and grant reports; work collaboratively with the Office of Aging and Disability Services and other statewide Community Services staff; and ensure financial compliance and implementation of grant projects. She will also make sure there is geographical coverage of programs through staff outreach and community collaboration and networking.

Established in 1972, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve.