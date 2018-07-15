SeniorsPlus gets new board chair

LEWISTON - The Board of Directors at SeniorsPlus elected a new slate of Officers at the June board meeting.

The 2019 board officers include: Chair Patricia McCluskey, Vice Chair Patricia Vampatella, Treasurer Larry Morin and Secretary Dennis Gray. Richard Theriault termed out and stepped down as Chair of the Board of Directors, a position he has held for the past eight years.

Mell Hamlyn was elected to the Board of Directors. Mell is the Director of Finance and Human Resources at Connectivity Point, a telecommunications service provider in Auburn.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. Its mission is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities and its overall program goal is to assist these individuals to remain safely at home for as long as possible. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of the 17,000 individuals it serves annually. Its Meals on Wheels program alone serves more than 100,000 meals annually to almost 800 people.