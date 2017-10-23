SeniorsPlus Receives Meals on Wheels Funding

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated Agency on Aging, has received a $40,000 grant award from the Walmart Foundation to help support the organization’s Meals on Wheels program. The grant award was administered through Walmart’s State Giving Program, which supports organizations that create opportunities so people may live better. Grants are awarded to programs that are viewed to have a long-lasting, positive impact on communities across the U.S.

“We are thankful for the donation that the Walmart Foundation made to help fight hunger in Maine and reduce the likelihood of a wait list for Meals on Wheels. It is because of partners like Walmart that we are able to continue with our mission to keep older adults fed, independent and healthy,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, President and CEO of SeniorsPlus.

“The Walmart Foundation is pleased to support SeniorsPlus’ mission to provide needed meals for older adults,” said Chris Buchanan, Director of Public Affairs & State and Local Government Relations at Walmart. “Meals on Wheels is a wonderful program that addresses not only hunger, but also the isolation and lack of community that many elders suffer. We are proud to help SeniorsPlus deliver these important services.”

The grant award from the Walmart Foundation will cover food and delivery costs for almost 12,000 meals for 45 individuals in Androscoggin, Oxford, and Franklin Counties. In 2015, SeniorsPlus received grant funding from the Walmart Foundation, which enabled the organization to purchase a new Meals on Wheels delivery truck.

SeniorsPlus delivers more than 100,000 meals annually to 800 homebound older adults and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus relies on more than 500 volunteers providing more than 15,000 hours of assistance annually – helping with meal preparation, packaging, data entry, and delivery of meals. The meal-delivery people are trained to provide a quick-safety check on the client’s well-being, and this friendly visit keeps the client connected with the outside world.

To be considered for support by the Walmart Foundation’s State Giving Program, prospective grantee organizations must submit applications through the online grant application. Applicants must have a current 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status in order to meet the program’s minimum eligibility criteria. Additional information about the program’s funding guidelines and application process are available online at www.walmartfoundation.org/.