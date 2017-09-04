SeniorsPlus satellite office hours

FARMINGTON - SeniorsPlus will be holding office hours for its satellite office location at 218 Fairbanks Road with scheduled appointments every Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visitors will need to call 1-800-427-1241 to schedule an appointment.

Walk-in hours will be held from 12:30 p.m.to 4:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month. Staff will be on hand to answer any questions or concerns you may have about services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities and their families. These services are free and open to the public.

For further information call SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241.

SeniorsPlus is a private non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to enrich the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve. It serves as the local Area Agency on Aging and Aging and Disability Resource Center for Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties, and provides a network of support, information, services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities and their families. For more information, visit http://www.seniorsplus.org/ or call 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241.