Shibles named regional vice president quality and safety

FARMINGTON - Timothy Churchill, interim president and chief executive officer of Franklin Memorial Hospital, is pleased to announce that Shelly Shibles, RN, BSN, PQHQ (certified Professional in Healthcare Quality), has been named regional vice president of quality and safety for Stephens Memorial Hospital (SMH) in Norway and Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Shibles has a strong clinical background and significant quality and safety experience. She started with SMH in 1999, first in a clinical role before moving into administration to manage quality and safety. Shibles is nearing completion of her master’s degree in nursing patient safety and quality from Southern New Hampshire University. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the College of New Rochelle in New York.

As regional vice president of quality and safety, Shibles will have an integrated responsibility for the administrative and operational oversight for both hospitals’ clinical quality, patient safety, regulatory and quality improvement issues, and activities related to accreditation.

“We are excited to have Shelly join the leadership team at Franklin,” said Churchill. “She’s a proven leader in hospital quality management and risk reduction strategies, and the standards of care that are essential in providing the safest, highest quality of care.”