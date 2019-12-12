Six staff members at OTIS Federal Credit Union complete certified teller specialist training

JAY - Six OTIS Federal Credit Union staff members recently graduated from Certified Teller Specialist Training in Portland and Bangor, receiving their Certified Teller Specialist Certifications.

Brenda Bryant, Bobbi Jo Fletcher, Stephanie Nichols, Morgan Pooler, Benjamin Roberts, and Jannell Waterhouse took part in a five-day program that offered instruction in three areas: Teller Basics, Service and Sales, and In-Depth Topics. Training encompassed topics including financial terminology, robbery and security, transactions, check fraud, check processing/cashing, regulatory compliance, account ownership, lending basics, cross-selling, IRA basics, share insurance, Shared Branching policies and procedures, and credit bureau reports.

“We feel that this training provides the tellers with enhanced knowledge and tools that they won’t necessarily use on a day-to-day basis, but are still very relevant to our organization,” said Jamie Walp, Operations Manager at OTIS FCU. “These classes meet the demanding requirements of the modern frontline environment.”

The Certified Teller Specialist Training program is offered by the Maine Credit Union League.