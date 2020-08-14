Skowhegan Savings Bank recognizes Employees of the Quarter

SKOWHEGAN - Skowhegan Savings Bank recognized the following employees as Employees of the Quarter: Chris Farmer VP Regional Community Banker Franklin County.

"Chris has gone above and beyond to help customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has worked around the clock to get the Small Business Administration’s PPP loans in for numerous businesses in Franklin County," the press release stated.

Darlene Salisbury, Audit and Compliance Specialist.

"Darlene has taken on more and more of our compliance and audit work over the past several months and is doing an outstanding job. Her attention to detail and thoroughness is a true asset to the bank," the press release stated.