Skowhegan Savings Bank recognizes Employees of the Quarter

August 14, 2020

Chris Farmer (left hand picture, holding certificate) and Darlene Salisbury (right hand picture, holding certificate) were recognized as Skowhegan Savings Bank's employees of the quarter.

SKOWHEGAN - Skowhegan Savings Bank recognized the following employees as Employees of the Quarter: Chris Farmer VP Regional Community Banker Franklin County.

"Chris has gone above and beyond to help customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has worked around the clock to get the Small Business Administration’s PPP loans in for numerous businesses in Franklin County," the press release stated.

Darlene Salisbury, Audit and Compliance Specialist.

"Darlene has taken on more and more of our compliance and audit work over the past several months and is doing an outstanding job. Her attention to detail and thoroughness is a true asset to the bank," the press release stated.

