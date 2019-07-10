Skowhegan Savings hosts customer appreciation event at Farmington branch

SKOWHEGAN - As part of its 150th anniversary celebration, Skowhegan Savings announced today that it will host a customer appreciation event on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the bank’s Farmington branch located at 134 Hannaford Drive from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to delicious food from Ken’s and Yum Bus food trucks, fun children’s activities, giveaways and prizes, the bank will present a $5,000 donation to Life Enrichment Advancing People (LEAP), a nonprofit organization devoted to enabling individuals with developmental, cognitive, and intellectual disabilities to thrive in small groups, and individualized apartments or homes, and through a variety of community supports. Darryl Wood, Executive Director of LEAP, will be on hand to receive the donation.

“A big part of our 150th celebration is about putting a spotlight on all the people and organizations that help make our communities a better place to live and work,” said David Cyr, President of Skowhegan Savings. “Helping our communities grow and prosper is the mission we were founded on in 1869, and it remains a critical part of the bank’s DNA today. To see that mission through, it truly does take all of us working together.”

Four Months of Events and Year-Long Community Service Challenge

From July until October 4, 2019, Skowhegan Savings Bank plans to host 11 customer and community appreciation events. Each event will be held at one of the bank’s 11 branch locations or a nearby venue. Event goers will be treated to delicious food, a variety of family-friendly activities, a series of giveaways, and live music from popular local bands. For a complete list of the banks 150th anniversary celebration events, visit Skowhegan.com/150.

In addition to having fun with customers and the local community, Skowhegan Savings has also set for itself a new community service challenge to take place throughout the celebratory year. The bank plans to meet or exceed 150 additional employee volunteer days. On June 19, a Farmington Skowhegan Savings team of four volunteered to clean up LEAP’s fitness trail and their Stone Soup Garden, an oasis for the residents of the LEAP community. (Photos attached).

“Our employees are already active in each of our communities, contributing more than 4,600 volunteer hours annually,” continued Cyr. “As we celebrate our past and our future, we are excited to push our volunteerism to a new level and make an even greater impact in our local communities.”

A Storied History of Making Local Communities a Better Place to Live and Work

Skowhegan Savings Bank was founded in October 1869, by a group of hardworking Mainers who wanted to support the growth of central and western Maine. One of the founders was Abner Coburn, a Skowhegan native, prominent businessman and Maine’s 30th Governor. The founders’ vision was to provide the community a safe place to deposit their hard-earned money and access to loans to buy and build houses. In 1869, Skowhegan Savings had one location. Today, as a nearly $600 million mutual savings bank with a capital base of $87 million, the bank’s footprint includes 11 physical branch locations servicing more than 35,000 customers.

As a mutual bank, Skowhegan Savings pays dividends to the community in the form of economic and community development rather than to individual stockholders. In further support of its mission to help the region grow and prosper, the bank established the Skowhegan Charitable Foundation in 2011, which exceeded $2 million in assets in 2018. The bank’s most recent innovation tied to helping support regional growth was last year’s development of a venture capital fund to invest in local business.

About Skowhegan Savings

Skowhegan Savings Bank has been dedicated to strengthening Maine's families, businesses, and communities by providing personalized and competitive banking services to the regions they serve for 150 years. An independent mutual savings bank based in Skowhegan, our mission is to provide customers with exceptional service in an innovative banking environment that effectively and efficiently puts the financial needs of the customer first. Named one of Maine's Best Places to Work, Skowhegan Savings take pride in not only being a great place to bank but also a great place to work. For more information about Skowhegan Savings, please visit Skowhegan.com or contact our live Customer Service line at 800.303.9511.