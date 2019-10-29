Skowhegan Savings staff knits for children’s ward

Left to right is Hillary Whittney, Maria Johnson, Taylor Rand and Mary Rand.
FARMINGTON - The Skowhegan Savings Farmington Branch staff set a goal to crochet 150 items for Redington-Fairview Hospital Children’s Ward in recognition of the bank's 150-year anniversary. The staff completed their project, meeting with the hospital's Lori Paradis to hand over the knit goods.
Left to right is Lori Paradis, administrative assistant of support services/public relations/marketing at Redington-Fairview General Hospital, and Skowhegan Savings' Mary Schanz and Maria Johnson.
Wow, beautiful work ladies! They will become much loved possessions I am sure.
Carol