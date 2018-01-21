Small Business Administration workshop to be held in Rangeley

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Region Economic Opportunity Committee will host a free Small Business Association workshop. If you’ve ever thought of starting a small business or expanding an already existing business this workshop will prove valuable in making those decisions.

The workshop will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Rangeley Town Hall at 15 School Street.

Presenters include Bill Card from the U.S. Small Business Administration speaking about sources of capital; Lou Simms from Maine Technology Institute speaking about funding opportunities for innovative businesses; Jane Mickeriz from Maine Small Business Development Center at Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments, speaking about free and confidential technical assistance; Kevin Smart from Community Concepts speaking about Microloans up to $50,000; Diane Jackson, Governor’s Account Executive from the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development speaking about working with state agencies and permitting and licensing processes for small business and; Charlie Woodworth, Executive Director of Greater Franklin Development Council speaking about how GFDC's programs can help local businesses. Woodworth will also give an update on the county-wide broadband plan.

Most presenters will be available to meet individually with registered guests after presentations have concluded.

There is no charge to attend but registration is required. For more information contact William Card at william.card@sba.gov or call him at 622-8555.