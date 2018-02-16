Small business workshop draws a crowd in Rangeley

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Region Economic Opportunity Committee, in conjunction with the U.S. Small Business Administration, hosted a workshop "Resources to Start or Grow Your Own Small Business" at the Rangeley Town Office on Jan. 31. The event was created to help those who are interested in starting their own business find the resources they need to get started, and also for existing businesses to obtain the technical assistance and financing needed to expand their small business.

The event drew a standing-room-only audience of 36 participants, including six presenters, and representatives from U.S. Senator Susan M. Collins’s office, U.S. Senator Angus King’s Office and Congressman Bruce Poliquin’s office.

“We knew there was a need for this type of workshop in our community.” said Laura Reynolds of the Rangeley Region Economic Opportunity Committee. “This impressive turnout and content confirms our initial thoughts, and we are looking forward to collaborating with the U.S. Small Business Administration on more efforts like this in the future,” added Reynolds.

Amy Bassett, SBA District Director for Maine said “The U.S. Small Business Administration is truly pleased with the success of this workshop and would like to thank the RREOC and the other presenters in making this event so well attended.” “It is critical to bring these small business resources to entrepreneurs in our rural communities,” added Bassett.

Presenters at the workshop included: Bill Card from the U.S. Small Business Administration; Lou Simms from Maine Technology Institute; Larry Giroux from the Maine Small Business Development Center at Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments (AVCOG); Kevin Smart from Community Concepts; Charlie Woodworth from the Greater Franklin Development Council and Rebekah Carmichael from the Town of Rangeley.