‘Social Security Maximization’ workshop offered at CMCC

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a course on Social Security Maximization on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. The cost of the class is $20 and includes all instructional materials.

If you're looking to retire soon, then this course can help you benefit from a long-term perspective. Let us walk you through the multi-faceted social security payout options, making sure that you're getting the most out of your social security payments. Discussion topics will include choosing the right benefit options, identifying strategies to maximize your payout through the most advantageous options, and how to generate a social security maximization report.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment.