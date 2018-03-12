Soil & Water to auction more than 75 items March 16

FARMINGTON - Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold a public auction at WG Mallett School in Farmington on Friday, March 16.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with homemade baked goods for sale. The auction will commence at 6 p.m. with Jeff Harris as auctioneer for the evening.

Items big and small, certificates, and vouchers from individuals and businesses will be auctioned off. Items include gift baskets, furniture, Longaberger baskets, hydraulic oil, eggs, folding Adirondack chair, and much more. Items still coming in.

An up to date auction list will be available at the USDA Service Center at 107 Park St in Farmington starting Wednesday, March 14th.

Pre-register for a bid number. Stop by the office or call 778-4279 for more information.

Franklin County SWCD is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

