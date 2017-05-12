Somerset County dispatchers recognized, including Farmington resident

PORTLAND - On May 4, 2017, the Maine Chapter of the National Emergency Number Association held their 20th Annual Training and Awards Conference in Portland. A major portion of this day is set aside to recognize Public Safety Dispatchers across the State with Awards in several categories. This year several Dispatchers from Somerset County Regional Communications Center received recognition.

Among those recognized was Brad Timberlake, who received the Maine NENA 2016 Supervisor of the Year Award. Timberlake has been in his role at Somerset RCC for four years and has the distinct ability to meld the qualities of a compassionate and dedicated Dispatcher with the ability to oversee and direct the action in the Dispatch Room when necessary. Timberlake is definitely someone that we should all look to as the example, Somerset County Regional Communications Center Director Michael Smith said in a statement released Wednesday, and not the norm.

Other dispatchers receiving awards included:

A Stork Award was presented to Dispatcher Shane Hunt. The Stork Awards recognize dispatchers who have successfully assisted in the delivery of a baby over the phone using Emergency Medical Dispatch Protocols. Hunt assisted with clear and concise instructions to deliver a baby girl on April 6, 2016, minutes before the ambulance arrived.

A Silent Hero Award was presented to Dispatcher William Crawford III. The Silent Hero Award recognized dispatchers who consistently maintain a positive attitude and continually go above and beyond in their everyday job performance. Crawford has been employed at Somerset County RCC for 18 years.

The Maine NENA 2016 Critical Incident of the Year Award was presented to Somerset Dispatchers Erin Brown, Billie Hatfield, Jordan Nickerson and Jana Watson jointly with Dispatcher Dana Massey from Winthrop Police Department. This Award was the result of a joint agency response dealing with a reported double homicide. The professionalism of all involved, and their willingness to go above and beyond, reflects on their dedication to the community, profession, and the co-workers.