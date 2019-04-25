Spread the Love: Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive at Bangor Savings Bank in May

BANGOR - It’s a sure sign of spring. Peanut butter and jelly jars piling up at Bangor Savings Bank branches. The 8th annual Bangor Savings Bank Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive begins May 1 and continues through May 31 at all branches in Maine and New Hampshire.

The Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive began in 2012 to provide food pantries and other hunger prevention programs with a high-protein food item that is often in short supply and high demand. Donations of peanut butter and jelly jars can be dropped off inside any Bangor Savings branch during operating hours.

The donated peanut butter and jelly will be distributed to hunger prevention organizations throughout Maine and New Hampshire. The drive has collected more than 66,000 jars of PB&J during the past seven years, and this year Bangor Savings is hoping to top the record one-year total of 12,645 jars.

“We continue to see the impact of food insecurity across our region,” said Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice. “We are proud to help area food pantries through our Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive each year. We believe that together we can reduce hunger across New England and we’re sincerely grateful for the continued support of our employees, customers and local businesses.”

The bank will contribute an additional two jars for every “selfless selfie” taken by a contributor when they make their donation at a branch. People can email their selfies to socialmedia@bangor.com, and the photos will be posted on the Bangor Savings Facebook page to recognize supporters on social media.

And, every time the hashtag #bsbpbj2019 is used on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram during the month of May the bank will donate one more jar to the Drive until the Drive goal is exceeded.

NEWSCENTER Maine is the media partner for the 2019 Bangor Savings Bank Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive.