Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education offering college planning workshop

JAY - Would you like to attend college and are not sure where to start? Do you need help with financial aid? Let us help you navigate the road to college.

Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education is pleased to announce the Essentials of College Planning for Adults. This workshop is brought to us by the Maine Education Opportunity Center and hosted by Christy Le.

This workshop introduces adults to educational opportunities in general and MEOC services in particular. This interactive workshop touches on the four steps in the college process: admissions, financial aid, career and study skills. The admission section reviews college options, the college search process, and the application structure. The fundamentals of financial aid, including the filing process and the applications, are covered in detail. Career options and counseling are introduced, and effective transitions into college are discussed. Each attendee will meet one-on-one with Christy in order to complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

Application fees to area colleges are waived. All information is confidential. Let Christy help you with your next step on the road to college!

Workshops will run on Monday, March 19, starting at 10 a.m., and Monday, April 30, starting at 10 a.m. Students can call 897-6406.